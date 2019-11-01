Here’s a look at how area team fared in Thursday’s first-round playoff games.

EIGHT-MAN DIVISION II



Osborne 56, Sharon Springs-Wallace County 6

At Osborne, after pulling out a nail-biter against Thunder Ridge to close the regular season last week, the Bulldogs had no trouble with Sharon Springs.

Darrien Holloway and Connor Schurr rushed for two touchdowns apiece while Mason Schurr and Steele Wolters also had a rushing touchdown each. Wolters also threw a touchdown pass to Vaughn Stull.

Sylvan-Lucas 52, Winona-Triplains/Brewster 8

At Winona, Sylvan-Lucas cruised to a lop-sided win to set up a second-round matchup with Osborne next week.

Thunder Ridge 50, Quinter 0

After missing the second half of the Osborne game due to injury, Reece Struckhoff rushed for 195 yards and five touchdowns on 10 carries to carry the Longhorns to a blowout win against Quinter.

Struckhoff and Dylan Bice each threw a touchdown pass.

Thunder Ridge will meet Wheatland/Grinnell in a matchup of 8-1 teams next week in the second round.

Wheatland-Grinnell 49, Northern Valley 30

At Grainfield, Wheatland-Grinnell avoided an upset against Northern Valley to move to 8-1 on the season.

Axtell 52, Downs-Lakeside 0

At Axtell, Downs-Lakeside was no match for the Eagles. The Knights ended the season with a 5-4 mark.

Norwich 22, Otis-Bison 6

At Otis, the Cougars scored the first touchdown but Norwich scored 22 unanswered to move on.

Kaden Foust threw for 123 yards with a touchdown while rushing for 76 yards on 19 carries for the Cougars.

Wichita County 88, Victoria 66

At Leoti, a 60-point first half wasn’t enough for Victoria to move on to the second round, with the Knights losing a staggering offensive slugfest at Leoti-Wichita County.

Victoria led 60-46 at halftime but Wichita County outscored the Knights 42-6 after halftime.

The Knights ended their season 6-2 while Wichita County moved to 8-1.

EIGHT-MAN DIVISION 1

Ness City 23, Macksville 8

Ness City led 3-0 at halftime but pulled away in the second half to improve to 8-1.

Nate Gabel had Ness City’s first touchdown with a 2-yard run, and Easton Seib caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Angel Guzman to push the lead to 15-0 in the third quarter.

Gabel added another touchdown run to help restore a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter.

St. Francis 46, Washington County 0

St. Francis rolled to move to 9-0. The Indians will meet the winner of Friday’s game between Hill City vs. WaKeeney-Trego in the second round.

CLASS 1A

Smith Center 35, La Crosse 14

Two-time defending Class 1A state champion Smith Center remained unbeaten with a 35-14 win over La Crosse.

The Redmen (9-0) will meet the winner of Friday night’s matchup between Ellis and La Crosse in the second round.