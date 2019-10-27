JOPLIN, Mo. – A pair of All-MIAA honors helped the Fort Hays State women's cross country team finish sixth at the 2019 MIAA Championships Saturday (Oct. 26), hosted by Missouri Southern State University at the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course. Fort Hays State earned 151 points from its top five runners, including top-20 finishes from Brooke Navarro and Abigail Stewart.

Brooke Navarro led the Tigers to the line, completing the six-kilometer course in 22:27.2 to finish 12th. After placing 30th as a freshman a year ago, Stewart earned a spot on the all-conference podium thanks to a time of 22:44.9, good for 19th place. Tessa Durnell was the 31st runner to cross the line, turning in a time of 23:07.7. Emily Salmans (23:42.3) and Averi Wilson (23:42.7) crossed the line nearly in tandem, placing 46th and 47th, respectively, to round out the FHSU top five.

Pittsburg State slipped past Central Missouri to take home the conference championship trophy, besting the Jennies by six points, 78-84. The Gorillas' Piper Misse won the individual title with a time of 21:23.9.

The Tigers will return to Joplin in two weeks when MSSU hosts the NCAA Division II Central Region Championships on Saturday, November 9. The gun is scheduled to go off in women's 6K race at 10 a.m.