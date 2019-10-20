TAHLEQUAH, Okla. - For the first time in 734 days, No. 18 Fort Hays State men's soccer has fallen in a conference matchup. On Saturday afternoon, the Tigers were defeated by the Northeastern State RiverHawks, 4-1.

The RiverHawks Ryan Semmerling began the scoring inside of the first five minutes and continued onto his hat trick, adding goals in the 19th and 25th minutes.

Northeastern State remained very persistent on the offensive end, registering 20 shots at goal keeper Kieran Brown, who recorded four saves in the contest.

FHSU attempted to ignite their offensive play late in the match when Arsenio Chamorro collected his second goal of the season in the 85th minute, but were unable to add any more to the scoresheet.

Over two years ago, similarly, the Tigers traveled to Tahlequah and fell to Northeastern State, 3-1. Since that loss, FHSU has created a remarkable streak of 17-0-1 in all conference games - winning its final two in 2017, all eight in MIAA play in 2018, and the first seven of the current season.

The RiverHawks latest victory splits the season series at one win each. The Tigers found their victory coming from a game-winning overtime goal by Santiago Agudelo in September.With the loss, Fort Hays State is now 8-4-1 on the season and 7-1-1 in all Great American Conference games. Northeastern State, following their victory, advances to 7-6 overall and 5-4 in the GAC.

FHSU will get ready to host Harding University (7-3-2, 6-2-1 GAC) next week in a pivotal conference game. The Bisons are currently sit second in the Great American Conference standings with a record of 7-3-2 (6-2-1 GAC).