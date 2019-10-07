Fort Hays State Tennis closed out the fall portion of its 2019-20 schedule at the ITA Fall Central Regional on Friday and Saturday (Oct. 4-5). Natalie Lubbers, Macy Moyers, Ellea Ediger, and Sydney McAdoo competed for the Tigers.

In singles play, McAdoo and Ediger found the most success playing in the "B" Bracket. After falling in her first match to Brooklyn Hunter of Nebraska-Kearney, McAdoo eliminated a pair of Oklahoma Baptist players in consolation play. She defeated Tatiana Villa 8-3 and Stefy Varon 9-7. She reached the consolation semifinals, where she fell to Sydnee Foster of Washburn. Ediger dropped her first match to Zoe Schaaders of Northwest Missouri State before cruising to an 8-1 win over Rachel Routledge of Southeastern Oklahoma State in consolation play. Unfortunately, Foster of Washburn eliminated Ediger just before she went on to knock out McAdoo.

Natalie Lubbers and Macy Moyers competed in the "A" bracket for singles. Lubbers lost 6-4, 6-2 to Tania Teruel of Northwest Missouri State in the opening round before taking an 8-3 loss to Nicole Donnelly of Missouri Western. Moyers had a very competitive opening round match, falling 3-6, 6-3, 12-10 to Cyrielle Peyroche of Emporia State before getting knocked out by one of the Carpenter sisters from Harding in the consolation bracket 8-1.

Lubbers and Ediger won their tournament opener in the "A" bracket of doubles play over Elizaveta Tregubova and Diana Budnik of Southeastern Oklahoma 9-7 before falling to Viktoria Mackova and Jessica Purdy of Emporia State in the round of 16, 8-4. Moyers and McAdoo partnered in the "B" bracket and fell in the opening round to Tess Lovig and Sara Grozdanovic of Northwest Missouri 8-1.

All six Tigers that competed in the fall have individual records of .500 or better. The team had a record of 25-18 in singles play. All doubles combinations for FHSU were .500 or better as well, posting a record of 12-8 as a team. The season resumes on March 4, 2020 in a duel at Kansas Wesleyan in Salina.

ITA CENTRAL REGIONAL

Fort Hays results

ITA Fall Central Regional

Oklahoma City, Okla.

Singles Competition

64-A — Teruel,Tania (NWMSU) def. Lubbers,Natalie (FHSU) 6-4, 6-2

C-A — Donnelly,Nicole (MWSU) def. Lubbers,Natalie (FHSU) 8-3

64-A — Peyroche,Cyrielle (ESU) def. Moyers,Macy (FHSU) 3-6, 6-3, 12-10

C-A — Carpenter (HU) def. Moyers,Macy (FHSU) 8-1

64-B — Schaaders,Zoe (NWMSU) def. Ediger,Ellea (FHSU) 6-1, 6-1

C-B — Ediger,Ellea (FHSU) def. Routledge,Rachel (SOSU) 8-1

C-B — Foster,Sydnee (WU) def. Ediger,Ellea (FHSU) 6-5

64-B — Hunter,Brooklyn (UNK) def. McAdoo,Sydney (FHSU) 6-1, 6-2

C-B — McAdoo,Sydney (FHSU) def. Villa,Tatiana (OKBU) 8-3

C-B — McAdoo,Sydney (FHSU) def. Varon,Stefy (OKBU) 9-7

C-B — Foster,Sydnee (WU) def. McAdoo,Sydney (FHSU) 8-2

Doubles Competition

32-A — Lubbers,Natalie/Ediger,Ellea (FHSU) def. Tregubova,Elizaveta/Budnik,Diana (SOSU) 9-7

16-A — Mackova,Viktoria/Purdy,Jessica (ESU) def. Lubbers,Natalie/Ediger,Ellea (FHSU) 8-4

32-B — Lovig,Tess/Grozdanovic,Sara (NWMSU) def. Moyers,Macy/McAdoo,Sydney (FHSU) 8-1