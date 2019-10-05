ANDOVER — The Andover Trojans had some tough losses early in the season, none more disappointing than the 20-14 loss to Goddard Eisenhower in Week 3. However, the Trojans are figuring things out.

Andover beat a tough Valley Center team 12-7 at Andover District Stadium to improve to 2-3 on the season.

Having to play without their starting quarterback, Eli Fahnestock, the Trojans rode with Sophomore Christian Gonzales.

Valley Center struck first after a scoreless half, Hunter Sharp took back the first punt of the second half into a 70-yard punt return with 9:35 to go in the third quarter.

It wasn’t until the fourth quarter when the Andover offense finally found the scoreboard. David Kemp made a 43-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 7-3 with 11:10 left in the game.

After a drive stalled, it was Kemp who came through once again. This time, it was a 37-yard field goal. The Trojans were within 7-6 with 6:23 remaining.

The Trojans offense used the momentum to score on their third straight possession. This time, it gave them the lead. Gonzales found Payton Henry on the screen pass and the rest was history. Henry bob and weaved through the Hornet defense, eventually scoring on the 49-yard pass. The two-point conversion was no good. The Trojans led 12-7 with 4:15 remaining.

Valley Center drove to their own 35-yard line but the Trojans defense, which has been the strong point all season long, stood tall again. It forced a turnover on downs with 2:05 remaining and that’s all the Trojans needed.

The Trojans will travel to Arkansas City, aiming for their third straight win. That kick off is scheduled for 7 p.m.



BOX SCORE

VALLEY - 0 0 7 0 -- 7

ANDOVER - 0 0 0 12 - 12

3Q VC - Hunter Sharp 70-yard TD punt return (Kick is good).

4Q AND - 43-yd field goal is good by David Kemp

4Q AND - 37-yard field goal is good by Kemp

4Q AND - 49-yard TD pass from Christian Gonazles to Payton Henry (2PAT is no good).