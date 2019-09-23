Four former athletes, one coach, one special contributor and one team will be inducted into the Topeka West Athletics Hall of Fame on Thursday.

There will be a reception at 6 p.m. in the Topeka West Leadership Studies room for the inductees. At 7 p.m. the induction ceremony will be held in the West auditorium. Admission is free to both events.

Inductees will be introduced at halftime of Friday's homecoming football game against Highland Park at Hummer Sports Park.

The 2019 inductees are:

TERRY KOERNER — A 1982 graduate, Koerner played football and wrestled. He was selected first-team All I-70 League and second-team All-City in football for the Chargers. Koerner won a Class 6A state wrestling championship and posted a 29-2 record, also winning regional, sub-state and I-70 League titles at 167 pounds.

He was a football walk-on and earned his mechanical engineering degree at Kansas State.

SHARI WATERS — Waters, a 1982 graduate, played volleyball and basketball for three years at West. She earned second-team All-City, second-team All I-70 League and All-State honorable mention her senior year. She was part of the 1980 basketball team that finished fourth at state.

Waters played volleyball, basketball and softball at Cloud County Community College and played basketball at Pittsburg State. She was the second player in Pittsburg State history to score more than 500 points in her career.

She is currently serving as associate principal of Platte County (Mo.) High School.

HAKIM HAZIM — A 1985 West grad, Hazim played basketball for two years and ran track for a year. He was named All I-70 League both his junior and senior years in basketball. He was first-team All-City and second-team All-6A his senior year. Hazim was part of teams that won back to back sub-state championships. He went on to play basketball at Allen County where he was named honorable mention all-conference and earned a scholarship to Stetson University.

Hazim is the owner of Relevant Now, a nationally recognized consultant that focuses on criminality, decision analysis and security.

JEFF BRUCE — Bruce, a 1989 West graduate, played football for four years and wrestled for three years. He was named All I-70 League, All-City first team and All-State in football. He medaled in 12 wrestling tournaments in his career.

Bruce went on to play football at Emporia State where he was named all-district and all-conference, was named defensive player of the year in both 1992 and 1993 and led the conference in tackles in '93 while earning All-America recognition.

Bruce is the director of sales for 200 MM Food Distributors.

RON STULL — Stull coached at Topeka West from 1978-1990, coaching both football and track and field.

Stull specialized in the throwing events in track and had several state qualifiers and six state placers.

He is currently involved with NetReach through the Topeka Rescue Mission.

NICK GIEBER (special contributor) — Gieber spent nearly 40 years teaching and coaching in USD 501. He started in 1970 at Lundgren Elementary, coached at East Topeka Junior High, Capper Junior High, Holliday Junior High and French Middle School. He coached football, basketball, wrestling and tumbling.

He was named the 2006 Topeka Public Schools Distinguished Staff Middle School Teacher of the Year and was the 2006 nominee from Topeka Public Schools for the state teacher of the year. Gieber worked with various coaching staffs at Topeka West to instill in his athletes a respect for West and its athletic traditions.

The 1999 BOYS GOLF TEAM — The 1999 Topeka West boys golf team placed third in the state meet after winning I-70 League and regional championships. The Chargers were three-time city champions.

The team finished no worse than fourth in eight meets. Varsity members of the team were Derek Dultmeier, Marc Weir, Ryan Nelson, Eric Williams, Eric Wisner, John Dinkle and Austin Tillman.

Other city notes:

CROSS COUNTRY

Washburn Rural's girls won the team championship in Saturday's Bonner Springs Invitational at Wyandotte County Park, placing six runners in the top 18 places.

Rural freshman Heidi Schieber placed fifth in a 5-kilometer time of 20 minutes, 55 seconds while freshman Madeline Carter was seventh (21:14.8), senior Christina Funk eighth (21:19.8), junior Keely Wagner 13th (21:41.4), freshman Jaidyn Bogren 14th (21:51.6) and senior Sofie Conard 18th (22:10.7).

The Junior Blues won the team title by a 42-65 margin over Shawnee Mission North.

Hayden sophomore Tanner Newkirk placed second among 101 competitors in the boys race in a time of 16:39.9 while Wildcat junior Dawson Adams placed 20th (18:21.0).

• Shawnee Heights senior Kylie Phillips took sixth in the Baldwin Invitational in a 5-kilometer time of 20:13.2 while Heights freshman Kory Sutton placed ninth in the boys race in 16:53.0.

Topeka West senior Luke Phelps-Roper took 10th in the boys race (16:55.1) while freshman Lenny Njoroge was 15th (17:07.4).

BOYS SOCCER

Topeka West picked up its first win of the season last Thursday, taking a 2-1 overtime decision over Centennial League foe Junction City at Hummer Sports Park.

Senior James Schneider scored both of the Chargers' goals while senior Elmer Rodriguez was credited with an assist as Topeka West improved to 1-6.

• Four city teams will be at home for Tuesday night games, with Hayden hosting Tonganoxie (4 p.m.), Seaman hosting Manhattan (6:15 p.m.), Topeka High hosting Junction City at Hummer Sports Park (6:15 p.m.) and Washburn Rural hosting Emporia (6:15 p.m.).

• Shawnee Heights will host Hayden on Thursday at Bettis Family Sports Complex (6:15 p.m.), while Topeka West will be at Hummer to play Seaman (6:15 p.m.).

GIRLS TENNIS

The city tournament will be played Thursday at Kossover Tennis Center (3 p.m.), with Washburn Rural the three-time defending team champion.

The Junior Blues, who have won nine of the past 10 titles, edged Hayden 26-25 in last year's city meet while Seaman was third with 23 points.

Rural sophomore Sheriden Wichman was part of the city championship team in No. 1 doubles last season while Junior Blue seniors Grace Bradbury and Halley Robinett won the city title in No. 2 doubles.

GIRLS GOLF

Topeka High will host a tournament Wednesday at the North Topeka Golf Center (3 p.m.) while Washburn Rural will host its invitational Thursday at Wamego Country Club (1 p.m.).

• The Centennial League and United Kansas Conference tournaments will be played next Monday, Sept. 30. The Centennial League tournament will be played at Manhattan Country Club while the UKC event will be played at Leavenworth's Trails West golf course.

VOLLEYBALL

Washburn Rural will host Seaman in a battle of state-ranked teams at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Rural, ranked No. 2 in Class 6A last week, is 10-1 on the season while Seaman, No. 9 in 5A, is 11-5.

• Seaman and Washburn Rural will both host tournaments on Saturday, with Hayden and Highland Park also in the field at Seaman. Hayden is No. 2-ranked in 4A.