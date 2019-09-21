Two defenses slugged it out Friday night at Lewis Field Stadium, as Plainville, ranked No. 2 in Class 1A, met a stern test in Thomas-More Prep-Marian in the Monarchs’ homecoming game.

The difference was Cardinal quarterback Jordan Finnesy, who accounted for both touchdowns in a 16-0 Mid-Continent League victory. Plainville’s slippery senior was just out of the grasp of Monarch defenders a few times too many.

Plainville led 14-0 at halftime on a 23-yard scoring run by Finnesy in the first quarter and a 30-yard hookup with senior wingback Cody Crawford in the second period. Finnesy ran in the 2-point conversion on the second TD after the Cardinals missed the PAT after the first score.

The only scoring in the second half came on a safety early in the fourth quarter. A Plainville punt backed TMP inside the 5-yard line and a bad snap over the quarterback’s head went out of the back of the end zone.

Finnesy finished with 107 yards passing and 58 rushing. The Monarch defense held senior fullback Jared Casey in check, limiting him to 26 yards on the ground.

TMP was held to 53 yards rushing and under 100 yards in total offense.

TMP (1-2 overall, 1-2 MCL) will travel to Hoisington next Friday to play the top-ranked team in Class 2A. Plainville (3-0, 3-0) will be at Smith Center (3-0, 3-0), a 27-7 winner over Phillipsburg, ranked third in Class 2A. The Redmen are ranked No. 1 in Class 1A.