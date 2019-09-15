COFFEYVILLE—Brock Sturges had two huge touchdown runs in the first half and Kway’Chon Chisom had two interceptions as Butler survived a Coffeyville scare to win 33-13 on Saturday night at Veterans Stadium.

Sturges finished with 225 yards and two touchdowns. He’s the first Grizzly to rush for over 200 yards since Kevon Abrams had 225 yards against Ellsworth on Oct. 29, 2016.

No. 2 Butler will hold their position heading into next week’s show down with Dodge City as Butler never trailed in the contest.

After Chisom’s first interception, Sturges took the opening play of the drive 54 yards to the house, bobbing and weaving through the Red Raven defense, finishing in the end zone. A missed extra point by Taiten Winkel put Butler up 6-0 with 10:29 left to go in the first quarter.

Sturges would find the end zone again right before the end of the first quarter. This time, from 68 yards. The extra point was good this time. Butler led 13-0 with 15 seconds remaining in the quarter. The 68-yard touchdown run is the longest touchdown for Butler since Makiya Casear had a 69-yard run against Air Force Prep on Oct. 13, 2018.

"I wasn't surprised, just knowing that the preparation that my offensive line puts in every day of the week," said Sturges. "Coach 'H' does a good job of having them prepared for the fronts and the blitzes coming towards them. They did a good job of picking them up and I was able to follow."

Coffeyville would march eight plays to get on board when Kyshaun Bryan used a 1-yard dive with 11:53 to go until halftime. They missed the extra point and Butler led 13-6.

Butler had a break on the ensuing possession. After punting, Coffeyville muffed the kick and Butler recovered at the 21-yard line of Coffeyville. Butler was unable to convert, handing over a missed 26-yard field goal.

Coffeyville put the Grizzlies on notice when Edwin Klein-Peter Jr. found Isiah Taylor for the 26-yard touchdown pass and the game was level at 13-all with 7:33 to go in the third.

That’s when JaQuez Durham would change the game. Durham would field a punt, move to the left side and off to the races he would go, calling out blockers and finally finding his way into the end zone for the Butler lead. It’s the first punt return for a touchdown since CJ Sims did it against Air Force Prep on Oct. 14, 2017.

"That was the play of the game – without a doubt," said Butler head coach Tim Schaffner of Durham's touchdown return. "He's going backwards to catch it over the shoulder and you just have to cross your fingers and hope everything works out well. He makes a couple guys miss, they had some big guys on the shield, we've got some guys blocking… next thing you know, I see our guys celebrating in the end zone."

Adarius Thomas put the game away in the fourth quarter with two final scores. The first one was a 1-yard run, capping off a 9-play drive, putting up 27-13 with 12:14 to go in the game. Thomas would add a 30-yard touchdown straight up the middle with 3:41 remaining put the Grizzlies up 33-13. Thomas would finish with 38 yards and two touchdowns.

Butler will return home to host Dodge City next Saturday at BG Products Veterans Sports Complex. The Conquistadors are winless on the season. The Conqs are coming off a 15-8 loss to previous winless Ellsworth.