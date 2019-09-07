The Wildcats made two goal lines stands in the last 10 seconds to win the game.

EL DORADO—In a battle of two run-heavy offenses, it was the young depth of El Dorado that proved supreme. The El Dorado Wildcats defeated the Independence Bulldogs 18-16.

The win marked the second straight year the Wildcats started the year with a win, both victories over Independence.

The game began with a strong defensive front by El Dorado, forcing a three-and-out on the Bulldogs’ first drive.

The Wildcats immediately began their relentless rushing attack, gaining two first down on their first possession highlighted by a 48-yard run by junior running back Dravin Fowler. A fourth down stop earned Independence the ball back. This came two plays after an errant whistle that wiped an El Dorado touchdown off the board.

After starting the drive from their own 30-yard line, the Bulldogs strung small yet effective runs together to form a 10 play, 70-yard drive, finished by a 30-yard touchdown run by senior Amauryon Farley. A made extra point by Davis Merrick gave Independence a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.

The Wildcats converted on two fourth downs before scoring on a 41-yard touchdown run by Fowler. A failed two-point conversion resulted in a 7-6 lead for Independence.

“We are not going to try to get chunk plays,” El Dorado Head Coach Wes Bell said. “We are more of a three and four yard, grind it out [style of team].”

After taking over at the Independence 48 a few drives later, freshman quarterback Gannon White gained 47 yards on a quarterback keeper. Junior running back Zach Wittenberg finished the drive, scoring on a 1-yard carry to the left side, extending El Dorado’s lead to 12-7.

“We are always looking for our [offensive] line to stay low and I think they did a great job in the first half,” Wittenberg said. “Plus, the quarterbacks made great reads.”

Independence played the clock management game well, receiving the ball with 1:56 remaining in the half. A 65-yard pass from senior quarterback Brayden Coller to Farley on 3rd-and-17 set up a red zone situation for the Bulldogs. Independence would have to settle with a field goal attempt as time expired, the score remaining 12-7 as the teams retreated to the locker rooms.

The Wildcats second half opening drive ended early after White fumbled on the second play, giving Independence possession inside their own 25.

Six plays later, junior running back Zach Moses scored on a five-yard touchdown run, giving Independence a slight 13-12 lead.

Following a punt on either side, El Dorado started a drive on their own 46. After a single short run, White scrambled for 51 yards and a touchdown as El Dorado retook the lead, 18-13.

Independence was forced to a three-and-out on the subsequent drive, but a muffed kickoff recovery led to the Bulldogs remaining in possession. Three plays later, Merrick hit a 35-yard field goal to bring the Bulldogs to within two.

The game would remain 18-16 late into the fourth when Independence had their last chances of the night, a 3rd-and-two and 4th-and-one at the El Dorado goal line. Back-to-back stops for El Dorado gave the Wildcats the win.

The Wildcats finished the game with 266 total yards, all coming from the rushing game. Eight different Wildcats logged rushing yards while two of the eight had 95+ yards. Independence finished with 156 total yards (92 rush, 64 pass). Farley recorded more than two-thirds of the Bulldogs’ yards.

“[Independence] battled hard, our kids battled hard; that was a good football game,” Bell said.

El Dorado continues their 2019 season on the road on Friday, Sept. 15 against Buhler High School.

INDY....7 0 9 0 -- 16

ELDO...0 12 6 0 -- 18

INDY - Amauryon Farley 30-yd TD run (kick good) ELDO - Dravin Fowler 41-yd TD run (2 pt. no good) ELDO - Zach Wittenberg 1-yd TD run (2 pt. no good) INDY - Zach Moses 5-yd TD run (kick no good) ELDO - Gannon White 51-yd TD run (2 pt. no good) INDY - Davis Merrick 35-yd field goal