The McPherson High School girls tennis may be young, but experienced. Everyone, including the three state qualifiers from last season, is back for another year with high hopes of returning to state this season.

Head coach Tyler Brown is entering his eighth year with the Bullpups. What's different this season is he has brought in a new assistant. Ricardo Sanchez, who coached the middle school team, has moved to high school assistant role after replacing Noah Lindfors.

"Looking for big things from him. He did an excellent job helping in the summer and getting our MS players ready to play HS tennis."

McPherson may have a young squad, but that also includes the senior duo of Taylor Bruce and Rachel Carlson. Carlson is a three-time state qualifier in the singles division and is expected to make her fourth appearance with high hopes of a strong finish in her high school career. Bruce, alongside her doubles teammate CeAnna Allen, also has high expectations of taking home a medal after finishing fourth last year. Sydney Achilles and Perrin Schneider will also play a vital role after both had a strong showing in their freshman year. They will lead a team that loaded with a sophomore class.

"I always feel we have one of the best programs in the state of Kansas," Brown said. "Our girls work extremely hard all summer long and put the time in. I feel as young as we were last year, and with our senior talent of Taylor and Rachel back, we have a shot of bringing home some team hardware at the end of the year. Also with Taylor and CeAnna getting fourth in doubles last year along with Rachel being a three-time state qualifier, and our very talented freshman class becoming sophomores and several of them getting state experience last year, we have several pieces in place to make some noise.

The Lady Pups will have their season opener at Hesston on Thursday, Aug. 30 at 3 p.m.

2019 Regular Season Schedule

Aug. 30 at Hesston at 3 p.m.

Sept. 5 at McPherson 3 p.m.

Sept. 14 at Salina Central at 8:30 a.m.

Sept. 19 at Buhler at 3 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Wichita Collegiate School at 8 a.m.

Oct. 1 at Goddard (Varsity Quad)

Oct. 5 at McPherson at 9 a.m.

Oct. 7 at McPherson at 10 a.m.

