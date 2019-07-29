Items for the Recreation Calendar are published free of charge. They will not be taken over the telephone and will not be published any other day of the week. Send information by mail (with a daytime phone number) to Sports: Recreation Calendar, Topeka Capital-Journal, 100 S.E. 9th St., Suite 500, Topeka KS 66612; by fax to 295-1230; or by email to sports@cjonline.com. Items must be received by noon Monday to ensure publication Tuesday and will run chronologically on a space-available basis. All phone numbers are 785 area code unless otherwise noted. Tryout information will run once per team.

BASEBALL

Instruction

Jerad Head Baseball: professional hitting, pitching and fielding instructions for all ages. Private, group and team lessons. Contact Jerad Head at 845-5832 or headbaseball@hotmail.com.

Smith Baseball & Softball Academy: Professional hitting, pitching, fielding, and catching instruction for Baseball and Softball. Ages 7 - Adult. Visit http://www.smithbaseballacademy.com or email info@smithbaseballacademy.com.

Leagues

Southwest Youth Athletic Association is accepting player and team registrations for the 2019 season. Visit http://www.kenberryleague.com for more information.

BASKETBALL

Tournaments

Aug. 10-11 — Back to School Hoopfest at Hillcrest Community Center. 2nd-9th grades. $150 per team. Three-game guarantee. Awards for top-two places. Aug. 5 deadline. Terry Smith (785) 640-3139.

GOLF

Tournaments

Aug. 3-4 — City Two-Man Best Ball/Scramble at Lake Shawnee Golf Course. $140 per team. Entry forms available at area courses or on the TGA website.

Aug. 23 — NAIFA Topeka Tom Gregg Memorial Tournament at Cypress Ridge Golf Course. Four-person scramble. $75 per person, includes golf, cart, steak dinner, some beverages. Sponsorships also available. Brad Noller at bnoller@amfam.com or NAIFATopeka@cox.net.

Aug. 26-27 — City Champions Stroke Play at Topeka Country Club. $140 includes cart and dinner. Deadline Aug. 19. Entry forms available at area courses or on the TGA website.

Sept. 13 — Halfway to St. Patrick's Day Night tournament at Cypress Ridge Golf Course hosted by Irish Club of Topeka. Three-person, nine-hole scramble limited to first 18 teams. $75 person includes golf, illumination gear, cart, two drinks and snacks. Sponsorships available for $100. Jared Holroyd (785) 217-8007.

HORSESHOES

Leagues

Open, nonsanctioned league, 6 p.m. each Monday, April 1 through Oct. 28, 2019, at Gage Park horseshoe courts. Free participation for males and females of all ages. For more info, contact Earl Romine at 633-0890 or visit http://www.topekahorseshoe.com/.

NHPA-sanctioned league, 5:45 p.m. each Thursday, April 4 through Oct. 31, 2019, at Gage Park horseshoe courts. Annual fee is $43 for men and women, juniors $7. For more info, contact Larry Collette at 456-5001 or visit http://www.topekahorseshoe.com/.

RUNNING

Events

Aug. 17 — 26th annual Jeff West Tiger 5K, 8 a.m. at 210 N. Miller in Meriden. Chip-timed race. Proceeds go to Jefferson West Cross Country team. First through third place awarded for 14 different divisions, from under 10 through over 70. $25 registration or $30 the day of the race. All participants receive a T-shirt, goodie bag. To register, contact Mary Williams at 785-220-7580 or marynomann@yahoo.com or register at http://www.active.com/meriden-ks/running/distance-running-races/copy-of-tiger-5k-2019/.

Aug. 31 — Labor Your Legs Family Fun Run/Walk by Sunflower Striders Running Club, free to attend, 7:30 a.m. check-in, race starts at 8 a.m., Auburn Fire Department, 110 S.E. 10th Ave. in Auburn. Followed by pancake breakfasts from 8:30 a.m. to noon. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/SunflowerStriders/.

Aug. 31 — Topeka to Auburn Half Marathon. Finisher Medals. Age Category Awards. Long Sleeve pull over for all entrants. Free pancake feed after race. 7 a.m. start for those needing more than 3 hours to complete, 7:30 a.m. start for those needing less than 3 hours to complete. Register at runsignup.com/RACE/KS/Topeka/TOPEKATOAUBURNHALFMARATHON

Nov. 30 — 14th annual MKA Rescue Run 5K, 5 p.m. at Topeka Tower, 534 S. Kansas Ave. Adults $20 before July 31, $25 before Nov. 10, $30 before Nov. 30, $35 race day. Youth $10 for 10-under, $15 for 11-15, $20 for 16-19. All proceeds benefit Topeka Rescue Mission. Tony Estes (785) 213-1727 or get-fit.org.

SAILING

Lessons

Free introduction to sailing lessons, 6 p.m. each Wednesday through August, Shawnee Yacht Club at Lake Shawnee. Open to ages 12 and older. More information at http://www.shawneeyachtclub.org/.

SOFTBALL

Instruction

Leagues

TRACK AND FIELD

Clubs

Topeka Blazers Track Club is accepting memberships for youths age 6-18. Practices are at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at Shawnee Heights High School. For more information, call 785-207-3562 or go to http://www.topekablazers.com/.

VOLLEYBALL

Camps

Aug. 10 — Washburn Try-out Ready Camp at Washburn's Lee Arena. Setting from 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Hitting 10:30-noon. Pass/defense from 1-2:30 p.m. Multiple drills from 2:30-4 p.m. Grades 7-12. $65 for all four sessions or $20 per session. Chris Herron (785) 670-1946 or chris.herron@washburn.edu.