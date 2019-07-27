The Hays Senior Eagles summer baseball team will be vying for an American Legion state championship in their hometown next week.

Hays will open the Class AAA/AA tournament on Wednesday against the winner of the Ottawa zone at 8:15 p.m. at Larks Park.

The Eagles are joined in their pool by Emporia, Great Bend and the winner of the Zone 3 tournament, which was set to be decided this weekend.

The Eagles, Zone champions, will enter the state tournament with a 30-6 record. They will play Emporia at 6 p.m. on Thursday before taking on Great Bend in the late game on Friday night to finish up pool play.

The other pool is comprised of Sabetha, Norton, Russell and Iola. The tournament will open with Sabetha against Norton at 1 p.m., followed by Great Bend vs. Emporia at 3:15 p.m. and Russell vs. Iola at 5:30 p.m.

The semifinals and championship game will be played on Saturday.