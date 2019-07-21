AUGUSTA—The McPherson Pipeliners got off to a slow start all around but battled to keep the game within reach against the No. 1 seed Hay Larks. The Larks held on to win 10-8 during the KCLB League playoffs on Saturday in Augusta.

Memo Espinoza started on the mound for the Pipeliners. In three innings, he gave up five runs and struck out one batter.

The Pipeliners got on the board in the third inning. Tyler Brown had an RBI single that scored Daniel Arroyo to make it 3-1. The Larks scored two runs of their own in the third to extend their lead.

The Pipeliners were down 7-3 entering the seventh inning. Ray Lazano hit a sacrifice fly that scored Jake Selco to start the inning. Pipeliners Head Coach Chris Dawson made the decision the pinch-hit Tyson Cheatham with two outs in the inning. Cheatham hit a three-run homer to tie the game.

“We had a huge bat on the bench,” Dawson said. “We kept Tyson there for a reason, and we just picked the right time to put him in. It was huge for him to come up in that situation to tie us up.”

The Pipeliners gave up three runs in the bottom of the seventh. Selco was able to get one to go in the top of the eighth. The Pipeliners failed to score in the ninth inning, ending the game. The Larks out hit the Pipeliners 12-10.

“Overall it was a great performance,” Dawson said. “We hit well but gave up free bags that hurt us. We’re going to come out tomorrow with the same intensity and the same approach to try to come away with a win.”

The Pipeliners will play the Dodge City A’s on Sunday at 4 p.m. With the win, McPherson will advance to the next round on Monday.