Seaman grad Aaron Eigenman and Havensville's Adam Krause won the Catfish Chasers Tournament Series event last weekend at Coffey County Lake (Wolf Creek), posting a weight of 120.25 pounds of catfish.

Josh Smith and Brandon Kennedy took second place with 113.65 pounds, also securing the big fish award at 39.15 pounds, while Kevin Parks and Terry Fischer took third with 90.5 pounds. Fourth place went to Daniel Mayer and Brian Britt, both of Lawrence, with 83.7 pounds.

The series will now move to St. Joseph, Mo., for its annual overnight Reed Chevrolet Catfish Classic, which runs from Aug. 10-11 on the Missouri River. The event will launch from the French Bottom Boat Ramp on the Missouri River at 6 p.m. Aug. 10 and the weigh in will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 11.

The winning team this year will receive at least $15,000 for the largest total weight of the top-five fish caught, and the team that catches the single biggest fish will win a guaranteed $500 and will receive six Big Cat Fever rods valued at $500. If the first-place team catches a five-catfish limit weighing 225 pounds or more during the tournament, they will win a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ truck from Reed Chevrolet in St. Joseph. The truck is valued at $55,000.

The second place team is guaranteed $7,500, the third place team will win $5,500 and the fourth place team will receive $3,500. All top 10 teams will receive a cash payout of over $1,000. As of Tuesday, there were 71 teams registered for the tournament.

There is a $150 early entry fee with a $25 late fee for entries postmarked after Aug. 2.

To register, go to http://www.catfishchasers.com or contact Craig Collings by phone at 816-261-9353.