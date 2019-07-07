On Saturday, the McPherson Pipeliners fell to the Hays Larks 14-4 in a game that came down to the lack of pitching.

The best hitter of the night was Daniel Arroyo, who hit two-for-four and recorded three RBIs with a double. However, those runs, and Tyler Brown’s RBI were not enough to take the win of the night.

“Good for Danny to get a hold of the baseball and to score those three runs,” Head Coach Chris Dawson said. “That’s the best team in our league over there, and we ran out of pitching.”

Trevor Lunkwitz started as the pitcher for the Pipeliners and threw 1.1 innings. He gave up six runs, four hits and two walks.

Andrew Black came in the second inning with loaded bases and got out of the inning with no runs. Black lasted 3.1innings and gave up two runs, two walks, three hits and had three strikeouts.

“Hats off to Andrew Black coming in a throwing 3.1 innings,” Dawson said. “He did a heck of a job, you know, he had really good contact. He got himself in one inning, but he was able to get out of it. He’s actually been an arm that we added late that’s got in there and done the job.”

Tyler Dunn came in as the pitcher at the top of the sixth inning, and he pitched for one inning, allowing two hits. Trey Yukumoto came in to pitch for the rest of the game. He gave up six runs, four hits, and three walks.

“We knew that there was a chance that Trey was going to have to get on the bump and throw his knuckleball and just see what happens,” Dawson said. “You looked at the scoreboard and had those two six-run innings, and we probably had to get five to six outs those innings. We had some defensive miscues. I told the guys just gotta clean it up defensively, gotta be locked in on every pitch, and if we are then, we’re good.”

With only 10 games away, the Pipeliners are beginning to look towards the league tournament.

“Tomorrow we have Nao (Fukuda) on the bump, and we’ll kind of be able to go set as a real game,” Dawson said. “Doing the math sitting at home, depending on how the Cannon do against the Curve, we are now sitting a game away from third place. Third place guarantees you a place in that league tournament.”

Sunday at 7 p.m, the Pipeliners take on the Larks once more at the Edward Jones Stadium.