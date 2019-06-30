Registration opens in July for three youth sports in Lansing.

Youth cheerleading registration is open for those ages 5-12 on August 31, 2019. The program will cheer at the youth football games. Participation fee is $75 per youth for a Lansing resident. Non-residents can register for $85. The fee includes the complete uniform.

Youth flag football registration will also be open. Participants must bring birth certificate at time of registration. Flag football is open to youth in first and second grade. The fee is $50 for Lansing residents and $60 for non-residents.

Registration will also be open for youth soccer. It is $35 per participant from Lansing and $40 for non-residents. Registration fees include a jersey and socks. The youth soccer will be split in five age groups. Those born in 2014 and 2015 will play in the 6-under team, 2012-2013 on the 8-under, 2010-2011 on the 10-under, 2008-2009 in the 12-under and 2005-2007 in the 15-under. The participants born in 2005 are only eligible if they will be in eighth grade for the 2019-20 school year.

The fall seasons will run late August through October.

The registration will run July 1-31 and will be accepted between 8 a.m. and 4:40 p.m. Monday to Friday at the Lansing Parks and Recreation office at 108 South 2nd St. Late registration may not be taken. If late registration is accepted, a late fee of $10 per participant will be assessed. Assistance is available for qualifying individuals. All scholarship request must be received by Monday, July 15. Refunds will not be offered after the uniform and equipment order is placed on August 12.

Registration forms are available online at www.lansing.ks.us

For more information call 913-727-2960 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or email parks@lansing.ks.us