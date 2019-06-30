The Hays Larks took an 11-1 run-rule loss in seven innings to the Liberal Bee Jays in the second game of the four-game series on Saturday night at Larks Park.

The Bee Jays led 4-1 before putting the run rule in play with seven runs in the top of the seventh. The Larks then went in order in the bottom of the inning to end the game.

Hays was out-hit 14-7 and committed three errors. The Larks dropped to 19-5 overall and fell to 6-4 in the Kansas Collegiate League, and now sit in a tie for first place in the division with Liberal.

The Bee Jays got two runs in the top of the first. Hays scored its only run in the bottom of the second inning on an RBI single from Drake Angeron.

Liberal added two more runs in the third and later broke it open in the seventh.

Larks' starter Ryan Ruder went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four runs (three earned). He had three strikeouts and no walks. Relievers Christian Pearcy and Mason Myhre gave up four and three runs, respectively.

The Larks and Bee Jays will play game three of the series on Sunday.