ANDOVER — The McPherson 16U baseball team won its 15th game in 16 tries this summer by breezing past Andover on Wednesday night in both games of a double header.

McPherson won the first game 18-3 and the second game 16-3 to improve to 15-1 on the season.

McPherson set the tone early in game one by by jumping out to a 14-0 lead through the first three innings before Andover answered back with a lone run. McPherson struck back with four runs in the fourth, and the game ended shortly after due to the mercy rule.

The mercy rule was in full affect in game two as well. McPherson scored six in the first and exploded for 10 runs in the second before the game was called after three innings.

In game one, three Bullpups recorded two RBIs: Dawson Feil, Hunter Alvord, and Treyton Pelnar. Alvord led both teams with three hits.

Pelnar again had two RBIs in game two, as did Collin Pearson; Pearson also led the team with two hits.

The McPherson 16U team heads back to Andover on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to compete in a tournament.

