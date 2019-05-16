The Augusta baseball season came to an end on Wednesday after a heartbreaking 4-3 loss to Trinity Academy in the regional final.

In the semifinal, the Orioles defeated Russell/Victoria by a score of 8-2. Russell took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but Augusta went on to outscore the Broncos 8-1 for the remainder of the game and earn a spot in the regional final against Trinity.

Errors hurt the Orioles in the championship game, as the Knights earned a come-from behind victory thanks to errors by Augusta.

Augusta got on the board first in the top of the first inning with a 2-0 lead. After three innings, the Orioles still hung on to a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Trinity’s Colin Pall hit a ball to the outfield that was misplayed by the Augusta defense, causing two runs to score.

In the top of the seventh, the Knights were able to get three outs and hang on for the 4-2 victory and head back to the 4A state tournament for the second consecutive season.

Augusta senior J.C. Roberts finished with two hits and was the only player from either team with multiple hits. Gavin Payne finished with two RBIs for the Orioles.

Augusta finishes the season with a record of 13-9, while Trinity improves to 17-1 and will compete at the 4A state baseball tournament in Salina next Thursday and Friday.