A matchup with Plainville/Stockton wasn’t exactly an ideal draw for the Thomas More Prep-Marian softball team in Monday’s Class 3A regional opener at TMP.

The Monarchs were playing the Cardinals for the fourth time in 11 days, a task that TMP coach Melissa Schoepf knew wouldn’t be easy.

“It’s incredibly hard to beat somebody four times, and we talked about that. ‘You can not look past this game,’ ” Schoepf said. “They are scrappy and they were not going to go down without fight.’

Indeed, the Cardinals gave TMP a battle but the Monarchs responded when they had to, pulling out a 6-5 victory to advance to the regional semifinals.

“I was proud that we were able to do that; it’s not easy to beat a team that many times in the last week and a half," Schoepf said.

TMP will play Hoisington/Central Plains at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at TMP in the semis.

Plainville/Stockton led 3-1 early but TMP scored five unanswered and held off a Cardinals’ rally in the seventh.

“They put pressure on us and I was glad to see how we responded to it,” Schoepf said.

Beloit (15-2) will play Sylvan-Lucas/Lincoln at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at TMP before the Monarchs face Hoisington/Central Plains. The semifinal winners will play for the regional title and a state berth at approximately 6 p.m.