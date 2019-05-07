LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball has added a third newcomer to next year’s squad.

The Jayhawks on Tuesday night secured an oral commitment from Tristan Enaruna, a four-star forward out of Mount Pleasant, Utah by way of the Netherlands. Enaruna announced his decision on social media.

"I'm blessed to announce my commitment to one of the most prestigious programs in the country. I'm super excited to join this great community and see what and where this journey will bring me," tweeted Enaruna, who added: "I'm ready."

A 6-foot-9, 205-pounder, Enaruna chose KU over fellow finalists Miami (Fla.) and Creighton. Pegged as a four-star prospect by recruiting website 247Sports, Enaruna is listed as the organization’s No. 79-ranked prospect in the Class of 2019 according to the outlet's composite rankings.

Enaruna said he made his decision because he’s always wanted to play “on the big team.”

“When KU started to recruit me, they’ve been recruiting me very hard,” Enaruna said. “We kind of built like a relationship, me and them. I really like coach (Bill) Self and I think he’ll be able to help me to become the player that I really want.”

Versatility, Enaruna said, is one of the most noticeable aspects of his game.

"Like being able to play different positions, guard different positions — just doing a lot of different stuff on the court," he continued. "For example, I like to handle the ball and get my teammates involved, and I really like to pass — a lot of people think I’m really looking to score a lot, but I love passing. Scoring is another thing that is one of my other strengths, just scoring in general. So post ups, jump shots, 3s. I really like to run the pick-and-roll. So (I'm) kind of like a playmaker.”

Enaruna joins a pair of fellow four-star commits as incoming KU players — 6-5, 175-pound forward Christian Braun, who is pegged 101st on the composite rankings, and 6-1, 170-pound guard Isaac McBride, who is slotted at 107th.

“I always dreamed of playing in front of a big stage like this,” Enaruna said, “so I’m very excited for that.”

KU guards Quentin Grimes and Devon Dotson and forwards Dedric Lawson and Silvio De Sousa have each declared for the NBA Draft, and while Dotson is widely expected to return, De Sousa is awaiting completion of an appeal of the NCAA's ruling that he is ineligible through the 2019-20 campaign. If that appeal is unsuccessful, De Sousa will remain in the professional ranks, he has said.

KU must also replace guards Charlie Moore and K.J. Lawson (transfer) and Lagerald Vick (graduation) this offseason.