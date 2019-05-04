LAKIN — In the final regular season track and field event before post-season starts, conditions were as ideal as they’ve been all season at the Lakin Invitational Friday.

Ten area schools saw action under warm, sunny conditions with the Meade girls and the Ulysses boys taking away meet titles.

Individually the Ulysses boys took away six gold medals and Stanton County four as the Tigers scored 147 points to the Trojans’ 121.

For the girls, Meade took seven titles and Cimarron five as the Buffaloes scored 118 points to the Bluejays’ 106.

Ulysses’ boys spread out their gold medals.

Brennan Hudson took the 200 meters (22.28 seconds), Joel Garcia took the 110-meter hurdles (16.99), and the 4x100-meter relay ran a 44.73 to edge out Cimarron by two-hundredths of a second.

The 4x400 relay led from start to finish, winning in 3:32.22.

In the field, Koy Kenny won the shot put (41-11) and Eduardo Mendoza took the pole vault (13-0).

Creed Puyear of Stanton County continued his dominance in the sand pits, winning the long jump (22-09.25) and triple jump (44-11).

Michael Aleman took first in the discus (42-01) and freshman Spencer Schmidt came out of nowhere on the final lap to win the 1,600 meters in 4:53.13, 14 seconds faster than his season best.

Lakin got two individual golds in front of its home crowd, with John Wright taking the 400 meters (52.66) and Edwin Garcia taking the lead on the final lap of the 3,200 meters to win in 10:52.30.

Seth Ridenour of Cimarron won the Jays’ only title, clocking an 11.09 seconds in the 100 meters.

Hugoton got a pair of wins, one from freshman Ashton Burrows in the 300-meter hurdles (43.13) and in the 4x800 relay (8:42.7).

Reece Hart of Syracuse blitzed the field in the javelin, throwing 154 feet, 26 feet farther than the runner-up.

On the girls’ side, Cimarron and Syracuse had runners take home double-gold.

Kate Riley of Syracuse took both short sprints, winning the 100 meters in 12.88 seconds and the 200 meters in 27.50.

Cimarron’s Clara Bartlett won the 800 meters (2:36.08) and the 1,600 meters (5:49.75).

The other double winner was Cimarron freshman Jacee Wilson, who won the long jump (16.11.5) and the triple jump (37-06).

Cimarron also won the 4x800 relay, running a 10:23.22.

Also winning twice in the field events was Deerfield junior Griffin Cherico, who took the shot up (37-10.5) and the discus (99-03).

Stanton County’s Peyton Peterson won the 3,200 meters (13:18.09) and Ulysses’ Riley Oglevie won the high jump, clearing 5-0.