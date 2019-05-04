LOCAL AND STATE

KU tennis advances to Sweet 16

No. 14-ranked Kansas tennis earned its first trip to the NCAA Sweet 16 since 1998 Saturday afternoon with a 4-2 victory over No. 24-ranked Florida at the Jayhawk Tennis Center at Rock Chalk Park.

The scoring in this second-round NCAA Tournament match began when KU's Maria Toran Ribes and Malkia Ngounoue finished first in doubles, besting Florida's Marlee Zein and Sydney Berlin at No. 3 doubles, 6-3. Then, at No. 2 doubles, Kansas' Anastasia Rychagova and Sonia Smagina, No. 64-ranked in the country, fell to Ida Jarlskog and Tsveta Dimitrova, 6-3.

The clinching doubles match took place on court 1, as KU's No. 6-ranked Janet Koch and Nina Khmelnitckaia triumphed over No. 25-ranked McCartney Kessler and Victoria Emma, 6-3.

Kansas has now won the doubles point in 24 out of 25 dual matches this season, including the last 13-straight.

GCCC released internal review of death

A Kansas community college released a summary of its internal review into the heatstroke death last year of a football player who collapsed after the first day of practice, saying the coach reported that players were provided with water.

But some Garden City Community College players told KCUR radio that they were denied water during conditioning drills on Aug. 1, when Braeden Bradforth, 19, of Neptune, N.J., died at a hospital after being found unconscious outside his dorm room.

"When we first started, I thought they were crazy," said Johnny Jean, a player from Florida. "I ain't never been at practice when they said we couldn't get water."

The school did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment on the players' claims.

Rep. Chris Smith, a New Jersey Republican, called the college's summary "a sham" and called for an external, independent investigation.

"The summary of the grossly inadequate and incomplete internal review lacks answers to key questions about the events of August 1 that, nine months later, still need to be answered," Smith said in a statement.

COLLEGE

Duke, Cutcliffe agree to extension

Duke has extended football coach David Cutcliffe's contract through the 2022 season.

Athletic director Kevin White announced the two-year extension Friday. Terms were not disclosed, as is customary at the private school.

Cutcliffe has won two Atlantic Coast Conference coach of the year awards and has led the Blue Devils to six bowl games in seven years, winning the last three. He is 67-72 in 11 seasons at Duke.

Kentucky to have strong contingent at Combine

Kentucky will have a presence in the upcoming NBA combine, which will be held in Chicago the week after next. PJ Washington, Tyler Herro and Keldon Johnson have accepted invitations to participate in the annual pre-draft event.

Neither Washington, Herro nor Johnson plan to play in the five-on-five games staged at the combine, their fathers said Saturday. Each will do athletic and medical testing, plus be interviewed by NBA teams.

A fourth UK player, EJ Montgomery, has reportedly accepted an invitation to participate in the combine and plans to play in the five-on-five games. There’s no word yet on an invitation for Kentucky forward Reid Travis, who has exhausted his collegiate eligibility.

The combine is scheduled for May 12-19. Players from the G League will participate the first two days. Then players from college will go through the process beginning May 14.

The official participant list for the combine is expected to be released by the NBA next week. Former UK player Charles Matthews, who transferred to Michigan after his freshman season, has accepted an invitation to this year’s combine, The Detroit News reported.

The NBA draft is June 20. Montgomery and UK teammate Nick Richards entered their names in this year’s draft while keeping open the option of playing for Kentucky next season. The NCAA’s deadline for withdrawing from this year’s NBA Draft and retaining college eligibility is May 29.

PROFESSIONAL

Longtime Celtics announcer dead at 66

Andy Jick, the longtime Boston Celtics and Boston College public address announcer, has died. He was 66.

BC says Jick died in his sleep Friday.

Jick was the P.A. announcer for the Celtics at the old Boston Garden starting in 1980 and through three NBA championships. The team led by the original Big Three of Larry Bird, Robert Parish and Kevin McHale also made two unsuccessful trips to the finals.

Jick went with the team for its first two seasons at the Garden before he was replaced in 1997. He announced men's and women's Boston College basketball games and other sports since 2001.