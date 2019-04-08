Bullpups and Vikings battle at Marion

MARION— Both McPherson and Smoky Valley High School track and field team dominated in the Marion Invitational on Friday. While the Bullpup boys and girls won as a team, the Vikings were not too far off as they finished second behind McPherson.

Even though the Bullpup boys edged out the Vikings 136 113, Tim Lambert headlined in the tracks as he took gold in 100, 200, 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Carson Windholz won gold in both the long jump and triple jump.

For the Bullpups, they encountered five first-place finishes, mainly on the field side. Cody Stufflebean won both the shot and javelin throw. Dawson VanGoethem won in the discus, and Seth Madron won in the high jump.

The relay team of Brandon Yowell, Jace Kinnamon, Tayln Huff and Gage Shook was victorious in the 4x100.

The Bullpup girls outlasted the Lady Vikings 160-91. Emma Ruddle led in the tracks with first-place finishes in the 100 and 100 hurdles. Other first-place finishes came from Janae Spaich in the 200 and Kallie Jost in the javelin.

The Lady Pups relay teams also finished first in their events. The team of Autumn Allen, Shelby Yowell, Spaich and Ruddle won the 4x100, and the team of Emily Whorton, Kassidy Beam, Jayln Whorton and Natalie Hedlund won the 4x400.

The Smoky Valley girls finished first in six of their events. Leading the Lady Vikings was Belle Peters, who took two in the pole vault and long jump. Also winning gold was Mandy Rose in the 400, Gracie Lambert in the 800, Kerington Haxton in the 300 hurdles and 4x800 team of Ellise Peterson, McKinley Jonson, Kajsa Peterson and Lambert.

Both McPherson and Smoky Valley will meet up again on Friday at Bethany College.

Canton-Galva boys finish third at Bennington

BENNINGTON — The Canton-Galva track and field competed against 12 other schools at the Bennington Invitational on Friday. While girls finished seventh as a team, it was the boys that had a strong showing after finishing third.

The boys scored 66 points, falling behind Ell-Saline High School (146) and Clifton-Clyde High School (125). Kinser Colgin finished first in the triple jump (39-11 1/2) and 300 hurdles (46.02) in his season debut. Tyson Struber came close to breaking the 38-year old record when he won the 200 with the time of 23.82. Morgan Becker finished first in the 3,200 with the time of 11:05.09 and another first-place finish in 4x800 relay team, which included Conner Koehn, Christian Darrah and Hayden Lance.

On the girls' side, Tia Moddelmog continued to be active and winning gold in the triple jump (31/11 3/4) and was placed second in the high jump (4-10) and 300 hurdles (51.76). She also finished fourth in the 200 with the time of 28.9 seconds. Alexa Bell and Braylee Doughman took sixth in the long jump (133-2) and shot (30-3 1/4).

Next up for the Eagles is they will head over to Marion High School on Tuesday.

