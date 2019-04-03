Tuesday Twisters Wins Losses
Spare Parts 17 15
King Pins 15 17
Drinkers 12 20
Bowling Ice Ningas 16 16
What the Fockers 17 15
Ball Mechanics 21 11
And in 1st Place 13 19
Un-Bowl-ievable 16 16
Bowling Stones 15 17
Shockers 23 9
Gutter Fingers 7 25
CALIKANS 20 12
Ladies High Handicapped Game
1. Debbie Kruszynski 238
2. Jenniter Bauers 231
3. Liz Allen 226
Ladies Handicapped Series
1. Cindy Fay 648
2. Carolyn Moore 643
3. Liz Allan 620
Men's High Handicapped Game
1. Shannon Gumm 277
2. Jeff Shumaker 272
3. Justin Beagel 270
Men's High Handicapped Series
1. Tristan Beckett 717
2. KJ Moore Jr. 705
3. Jeff Coon 692