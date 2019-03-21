After six games in three days this past weekend, the McPherson College softball team was back on the diamond on Wednesday, opening up KCAC, on the road at Southwestern College.

The Bulldogs showed no signs of fatigue, taking both games from the Moundbuilders on Wednesday. They shutout the Builders in game one, 6-0, then followed that up with a 16-3 drubbing of the home team in the finale.

Christie Betker pitched a gem in the opener, shutting out the Builders on just one hit. Her stat line also included eight strikeouts and just one walk. She got plenty of run support from her offense. The Bulldogs scored six runs, all of them coming in the third inning, on eight hits. A couple of California girls, Jessica Jones and Ali Smith led the Bulldog offense, each going 2-for-4 on the afternoon. Maile Deutch had the lone extra base hit for the Bulldogs, a double that led to two Bulldog runs.

Building on the momentum from game one, the offense exploded in game two. The Bulldogs pounded out 16 runs on 15 hits, including five that went for extra bases. Ten different Bulldogs joined the hit parade, and four recorded multiple hits. Kylecia Taylor was perfect from the dish, going 2-for-2 with a triple, a run scored and one RBI. Jenna Christensen went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, scoring a run, and driving in three more. The big hit of the day came from Deutch, who hit a solo homerun to start of the third inning.

In the circle, Brittany Baroni and Sydney Lang combined to lead the Bulldogs to victory. Baroni got the start and pitched the first five innings. She allowed two runs on seven hits with one strikeout and one walk. Lang came out of the pen in the fifth and finished off the Builders. She gave up one run on two hits, striking out two and walking one in the process.

"We came out ready to go today," Bulldog Head Coach Tony Segovia, said. "We had one big inning offensively in game one, and that was all Christie needed, she pitched a great game today." Segovia added, "It was great to see our offense erupt in game two. Everyone had solid At bats tonight and Brittany and Sydney held strong for us in the circle. It's always nice to get two wins on the road. Great team wins today,"

The wins put the Bulldogs at 13-10 overall and 2-0 in KCAC play. They will get a chance to build on Wednesday's success when they host Friends University at Bulldog Park on Saturday. The Bulldogs and Falcons are slated to play a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m..