WAXAHACHIE, TX —The Central Christian College of Kansas softball team had to stay on their road trip a couple days longer than previously expected as weather pushed their series against the Southwestern Assemblies of God University to two games on Saturday afternoon and two games on the following Monday. The extra day didn't help as the Tigers would fall in all four games versus the Lions, 6-3, 8-0, 5-2 and 11-6.

Game one started out in a scoreless stalemate with Cheyanne Sales dueling the SAGU starter through 3 scoreless innings. But in the fourth inning, the Lions broke through for three runs, with two more runs in the fifth, and another run in the sixth to all of a sudden find themselves up 6-0. The Tigers would finally get on the board in the top of the seventh as Taylor Bourne drove in Anika Jobe, Altavia Hall drove in Natalie Vines and Taylor Bourne was able to swipe home base for the Tigers' third run. But it was too little too late, as the Tigers would be put away 6-3

Game two was all SAGU, as they jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, and the Tigers would be shutout 8-0 in five innings.

After a day of rest on Sunday, the teams got back out on the field for two more games. The Lions picked right back up where they left off, jumping ahead 4-0 after four innings. The Tigers would get one back with Taylor Bourne scoring on a Breanna Bill single in the top of the fifth inning. Unfortunately, the Tigers rally would be ended as Cassidy Pitt popped out with the bases loaded to end the inning. SAGU would push their lead back to four with another run in the bottom of the fifth, and the Tigers would make another run in the top of the seventh with Cassidy Pitts driving in Karlee Adams, but once again the rally would be squelched with two runners left on base. Tigers fall in game three 5-2.

The series finale was a high scoring one, with the Lions putting up 11 runs on 11 hits, while the Tigers also had their highest scoring output of the weekend with six runs on 10 hits. Shiloh Burns was a menace in the leadoff position, going 3-for-4 from the plate and scoring a run all three times she reached base. Cassidy Pitts and Altavia Hall had one RBI each, and Cheyanne Sales had two RBI in her lone at-bat of the game.

SAGU remains flawless in conference play at 8-0, with an overall record of 13-9, while the Tigers fall to 2-7 in SAC games and 3-12 overall.

The Tigers will be back home to continue their jam-packed Spring Break as they welcome national powerhouse No.2 Oklahoma City University on Tuesday afternoon. The doubleheader is slated for a noon start.