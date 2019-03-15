The eighth week of the adult men’s basketball recreation league took place Wednesday night with two games played. M&M Specialty Services picked up their first win of the season with an 82-70 win over Leavenworth Legends. Both teams are now 1-4.

Josh Robinson led M&M Speciality Services with 25 points. Quinton McQullian scored 23, Konner McQuillan had 14 and Zach Freeman scored 10.

Da’Jaun Sweet led Leavenworth Legends with 27. Carl Roberson had 19 and Edward Reed scored 12.

In the second game, Anytime Fitness #2 defeated Skyhookers 78-71. Dom Davie led Anytime Fitness #2 with 30 points. Layne Shirley had 16, Tom Eismann scored 11 and Jeff Sanders scored 10. Trevor Young led Skyhookers with 27. Adam Patterson had 13 and Miles Waller scored 11. Anytime Fitness #2 improved to 4-2 and Skyhookers fell to 0-5.

A third game was scheduled between Zeck Ford and Anytime Fitness #1, but Zeck Ford forfeited the game. Anytime Fitness #1 improved to 5-1. Zeck Ford fell to 4-4.

Nino Williams from Zeck Ford remains the league scoring leader with 126 points. Brad Heim of Buckets is the 3-pointer leader with 21.

Action returns next Wednesday at the Riverfront Community Center with Buckets (5-1) and M&M Speciality Services (1-4) facing off at 6:30 p.m. The second game will feature Kansas Elite (3-2) against Leavenworth Legends (1-4) at 7:30 p.m. The night will be rounded out with Anytime Fitness #1 (5-1) against Skyhookers (0-5) at 8:30 p.m.