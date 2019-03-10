HUTCHINSON — After his Royal Valley girls qualified for their second straight Class 3A state championship game with Friday night's semifinal win over Norton, Panther coach Kyle Porter sat in the stands and took in the Cheney-Nemaha Central semifinal with Hiawatha boys coach Garry Smith.

Porter has been friends with Smith's son, Travis, since the two were in high school. Porter went to Holton and Smith to Jackson Heights, but the two were close enough that when Travis and Heights played for the 2003 Class 2A state title with Garry as coach, Porter was in the stands cheering them on.

With Smith returning the favor this weekend in Hutchinson, Porter did something he hasn't routinely done. He went to Smith, a two-time championship coach, for advice for what ended up being a showdown against Cheney on Saturday.

"He told me in a state championship if you do what you do, you're going to be in the game," Porter said. "But he also said you've got to make shots to win the game. I thought that was great advice and I thought it rang true."

Indeed, it did.

For most of Saturday's title game against Cheney, Royal Valley did what it does best. The Panthers got after Cheney — in particular Cardinal shooting star Kylee Scheer — with a ferocious defensive tenacity that has set the tone for the team's recent run of success.

And the Panthers leaned heavily at the offensive end on senior post Mary Broxterman, who has turned the Hutchinson Sports Arena into her personal stage the past two years. In Saturday's game, Broxterman turned in her third straight 25-point performance of this year's state tournament, hitting huge basket after huge basket down the stretch to keep the Panthers in the game.

"I think it's just the environment down here, you just feed off of it," Broxterman said of her Hutch success. "I can't put into words how this feels. It's so great to even be in this game and to win it, I can't explain the feeling."

But in the end, it came down to making a shot. And when sophomore Mahpiya Irving, a newcomer to the program this year along with twin sister Wakiyan and older sister Menon, swished home a 3-pointer with 27.7 seconds left in overtime, it gave the Panthers a 55-52 win and the first title in program history.

"It just takes guts to take that shot and she's full of confidence," Porter said of Irving, who finished with 12 points. "Big-time players make those plays."

The state title was the first of any kind for a girls program at Royal Valley and just the second for any sport — boys or girls — in Panther history, joining the 1974 boys cross country team. With a large, boisterous crowd on hand to cheer the Panthers on in Hutchinson, Irving's shot could be heard all the way back to Jackson County.

"I'm just so proud of these girls and their confidence down the stretch," said Porter, who saw his team rally from down 11 points in the second half to knock off the tourney's No. 1 seed. "We had to ride the wave of adversity all night. There were a number of runs both teams made and to be able to come out on top in overtime of a championship game is pretty special."

It was particularly special for the three senior holdovers from last year's Panther team — Broxterman, Emily Albright and Kiikto Thomas — which took Hutchinson by storm, knocking off Nemaha Central and TMP-Marian on its way to a runner-up state finish.

Broxterman was spectacular throughout the tournament, making 29 of 48 shots from the field and 18 of 23 free throws to average 25.3 points per game, second only to Scheer, who averaged 26 per game.

Scheer's per-game average going into the title game was significantly higher, 31.5 points per game, but after getting a state-record 38 in the Cardinals' quarterfinal, she was held to 15 in the title game as the 5-foot-3 Albright constantly hounded her, rarely allowing her a clean look.

She also provided a huge offensive spark in the Panthers' quarterfinal rout of Eureka, scoring a career-high 10 points.

"Man, Emily played wonderfully," Porter said. "Every shot that Scheer made was challenged for the most part. She made her work really hard to get points."

Thomas, meanwhile, was simply a stat-stuffer. She had 6 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks and 3 steals in the title game and tied for the overall tournament lead in assists (13) and blocked shots (8) and was third in steals (9) and first in minutes played.

"These seniors have just been such great leaders," Porter said. "We've built a good foundation, and as long as our younger kids continue to buy in, we've set the foundation for something special."