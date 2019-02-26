Six-time WNBA All-Star Chamique Holdsclaw will be speaking will be in Garden City on Wednesday, speaking to high school students on a variety of topics.

Holdsclaw will be talking with students about mental health and wellness and share some of her own experiences with depression, according to Garden City High School Athletic Director Drew Thon.

“She brings credibility just because of who she is,” Thon said of Holdsclaw, who was the former No. 1 pick in the WNBA after a storied career at the University of Tennessee. “But the topic of mental health is a struggle for many kids, and it seems to be growing the last few years, and understanding how to balance a healthy lifestyle and athletics and mental health.”

Holdsclaw will present to three different student body groups, and then break off into a small discussion session with an athletic leadership group, Thon said.

Holdsclaw was drafted in 1999, and played 11 years before ultimately retiring in 2010. She was the WNBA Rookie of the Year in 1999, led the league in rebounds twice (2002 and 2003) and the league scoring champion once (2002). In college, Holdsclaw was a three-time NCAA champion and a two-time AP Player of the Year recipient.