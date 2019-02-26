PRESTON WILLIAMS, WASHBURN RURAL | SENIOR WRESTLER

HIS PERFORMANCE: Williams capped a 32-2 senior season with his first Class 6A state championship Saturday night at Park City. Williams, who posted third-place finishes as a sophomore and junior, earned the 195-pound title with a third-period pin over Campus senior Brycen Schroeder. Williams, who has signed a football letter of intent with Washburn, helped lead the Junior Blues to a fourth-place team finish.

COACH’S COMMENT: “Preston is a four-time state qualifier and three-time medalist, and for him to realize his ultimate goal in our team's final match of the season was truly a storybook ending to his career," Washburn Rural coach Damon Parker said. “He's a great wrestler and an even better person, so we are over the moon for him right now."

TIME 2 TALK

1 QUESTION: Unless you do a couple of all-star matches this could have been the final match of your wrestling career. If it is, you couldn’t dream a better scenario, could you?

ANSWER: You couldn’t dream of it. I got invited to the Metro Classic, which is a Kansas vs. Missouri all-star duel, but it’s going to take a lot of thinking. I might just end up going out of my wrestling career on a state championship.

2 QUESTION: Your final match was scoreless going into the third period. Did you just want to be patient and make sure you didn’t make a mistake?

ANSWER: I was just kind of feeling him out for the first period, just seeing how he liked to wrestle in a big atmosphere and a big match like this one. The second period, once I got a feel for him, that’s when I really started kicking it in, and I started feeling good about how I was wrestling.

TOP 5: OTHER CITY CANDIDATES

NOAH BELT, SEAMAN BOWLER: A senior, Belt bowled a personal-best 715 three-game series to win an individual Class 5A regional championship by 100 pins, leading Seaman to the regional team title.

CAYLA BORTZ, SHAWNEE HEIGHTS BOWLER: Bortz, a senior, bowled a 725 series to win a 5A individual regional title by 60 pins and led three T-Birds in the top seven as Shawnee Heights won the team championship.

GAVIN CARTER, WASHBURN RURAL WRESTLER: A junior, Carter finished second in 6A at 182 pounds and has now posted first, second and third-place finishes in his three state appearances.

HANNAH CASTO, WASHBURN RURAL BOWLER: Casto, a sophomore, finished third in 6A regional competition with a 537 series, leading the Junior Blues to a regional team championship.

MACI NEMECHEK. TOPEKA HIGH BOWLER: A senior, Nemechek followed her runner-up finish in the Centennial League meet with a runner-up finish in a 6A regional tournament, bowling a 537 series.