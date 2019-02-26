AREA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

LUKE RICHARD, RILEY COUNTY | SENIOR WRESTLER

HIS PERFORMANCE: Richard finished his high school wrestling career the same way he started it, as a Class 3-2-1A state champion. A four-time top-three finisher, Richard dominated the 145-pound class at this year's state meet, pinning his first opponent before taking three straight major decision victories, including a 13-3 win over Plainville's Brandon Rohr in the finals. Richard finished the season 43-0 and went 163-13 in his career with two state titles, a second and third.

COACH'S COMMENT: "Luke had a dominant performance at state and was truly awesome to watch," Riley County coach Erik Willimon said. "Luke’s mental and physical approach to each match is unparalleled in my opinion, and it obviously paid off with a undefeated, state championship senior season."

TOP 10: OTHER CANDIDATES

KAI ALLEN, SILVER LAKE WRESTLING: Third at state as a freshman, Allen captured the Class 3-2-1A state championship at 126 pounds with a 3-2 win over returning state champion Jacob Sisson of Phillipsburg. Allen knocked off No. 1 Alec Segarra of Hill City 1-0 in the semifinals and finished the season 43-6.

ZACH ARCHER, ROSSVILLE WRESTLING: Archer captured the Class 3-2-1A state title at 106 pounds, taking a 10-2 decision over Goodland's DJ Knox in the championship match. Archer beat No. 1 Tyler Voss of Colby 5-2 in the semifinals and finished the year 39-4.

THOMAS ATKINS, HANOVER BASKETBALL: Atkins led the Hanover boys to the 1A regional title at Washburn County, averaging 25.5 points per game in the two wins. Atkins scored 27 against Clifton-Clyde in the semifinals, hitting six 3-pointers, and added 24 in the title game against Blue Valley-Randolph.

MACY DOEBELE, HANOVER BASKETBALL: Doebele led the Wildcat girls to the 1A regoinal championship at Washington County, averaging 14.5 points per game. She scored 16 in the regional championship with Hanover upsetting top-seeded Frankfort 46-36.

CAMEDEN HOELTING, OLPE BASKETBALL: Hoelting led the Eagle boys to the 1A regoinal title, averaging 19.5 points per game. Hoelting scored 16 in the semifinals and then had 23 in the championship game against Madison.

DEVIN MCEWEN, LEBO BASKETBALL: McEwen led the Wolves to the Class 1A regional title, averaging 20.3 points per game in the regional. After scoring 18 in the first round and 13 in a 44-41 win over Rural Vista in the semifinals, McEwen erupted for 30 in a 50-43 sub-state championship win over top-seeded Burlingame.

JULIE MILLER, PLEASANT RIDGE BASKETBALL: Miller helped the Pleasant Ridge girls to the Northeast Kansas League title, averaging 17 points per game in two wins that wrapped up the crown. She scored 16 against McLouth and then had a game-high 18 in the 43-41 overtime title-clinching win over Jefferson North, including six in the fourth quarter/overtime.

KORBIN RIEDEL, TONGANOXIE WRESTLING: Riedel became the first state champion in Tonganoxie history, finishing an undefeated season with the Class 4A state championship at 152 pounds. Riedel finished a 42-0 season with a dominating 16-6 win over Burlington's Cael Johnson in the finals.

CONNOR SEARCY, TONGANOXIE WRESTLING: Searcy joined teammate Konnor Riedel in becoming the school's first wrestling state champions, winning his title at the Class 4A meet less than an hour after Riedel became the first Chieftain state champion. Coming back from a knee injury in the summer, Searcy won the 195-pound 4A state title with a 3-1 win over Marysville's Garron Champoux to cap a 28-2 season.

BUBBA WILSON, MANHATTAN WRESTLING: Wilson won his second straight state championship at the Class 6A meet, capturing the title at 160 pounds after winning at 152 last year. Wilson finished a 41-2 season with a 7-4 win over Wichita South's Malachi Karibo in the finals and finished his career with three top-two state finishes.