Countryside Wins Losses
Lady Rollers 17 10
Rose Bud 13 14
Stalwarts 19 17
Queen Pins 12 15
Morning Stars 12/1/2 14 1/2
Yahoos 17 1/2 9 1/2
Rolling Pins 11 16
Ruby Slippers 15 12
High Games
1. Linda Spoon 187
2. Pat Ramirez 176
3.Ramona Eck 172
High Series
1. Linda Spoon 465
2. Katy Schulz 455
3. Michelle Christner172
Mac County Wins Losses
Midway Motors No.1 9 18
Midway Motors No.2 12 15
Gran Diel 10 1/2 16 1/2
Mid Kansas Tool 15 11
Pops Soda Pop 14 1/2 12 1/2
Starlite Lanes 18 9
High Games
1. Craig Morston 225
2. Jeff Hanschu 215
3. Shannon Birer 205
High Series
1.Craig Marston 618
2. Shannon Gumm
3.Brent Ouellette
Starlite Classic Scratch League Wins Losses
Eagle Bail Bond 192 1/2 N/A
Diesel Control 406 1/2 N/A
K and S Oil 347 N/A
GT Auto 448 N/A
In the family 217 N/A
D.R. Garcia ENT 442 N/A
Long Shots 192 N/A
High Games 299 N/A
1.Riley Patton
2. Kirsten Peterson 263 N/A
3. Carl Frazier 259 N/A
High Series
1.Kirsten Peterson 1014 N/A z
2. Riley Patton 987 N/A
3. Cael Frazzier 910 N/A