LINDSBORG—The Swedes' baseball team picked up a split in their first conference double header against Saint Mary. After falling in the first game 12-4, the Swedes rebounded to win the second contest 10-5.

Game 1 –

Bethany started things off in the bottom of the first inning when Tyler Horchem, senior infielder, walked his way on base. He then moved around from a Swede hit and a Spire error. Another Bethany walk loaded the bases before Braden Scrivner, junior designated hitter, got hit by a pitch to score Horchem.

However, the Spires rebounded with a run of their own in the top of the second inning. They then added two more in the top of the fourth and top of the fifth before the Swedes scored one run in the bottom of the fifth. Horchem reached base due to a Spire error. He then moved to second on a wild pitch before getting to third on James Duvall's, senior outfielder, single to the infield. Another Spire error allowed Horchem to score on the play.

Saint Mary added four more in the top of the sixth before the Swedes were able to plate one of their own in the bottom half of the inning. Branden Gonzalez, senior infielder, reached second on a Spire error before getting to third on Lyric Walker's, junior infielder, ground ball up the middle. Gonzalez then came home on Elijah Holguin's, senior outfielder, single through the left side.

The Spires answered with two runs of their own in the top of the seventh inning. However, the Swedes were right in it with a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning. Duvall kicked things off with a double to right. He then scored on Joseph Kelleher's, junior infielder, single to left.

Saint Mary would then ad an insurance run in the top of the ninth, but the Swedes were unable to tag on any more to their total.

Cohl Bohannan, junior pitcher, took the loss. Through five complete innings, Bohannan allowed five runs, three earned, on nine hits.

Duvall led the Bethany offense going 4-for-5 with a double. Three other Swedes had hits in the contest.

Game 2 –

The Spires scored first in this one with one run in the top of the first inning. However, the Swedes were able to answer with two runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning. Holguin reached on a walk before moving to third on Horchem's single through the right side. He then scored on a Spire error, Horchem was tagged out stretching. Gonzalez then started things again for the Swedes with a triple to deep left. Scrivner then doubled to right-center to score Gonzalez.

Saint Mary took back the lead with two runs in the top of the third inning before the Swedes evened things back up in the bottom of the third. Horchem singled to right before a double to deep right field by Evan Schwab, junior designated hitter, brought him home.

The Swedes then plated four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Duvall singled to left-center before Kelleher doubled down the left field line. Duvall then scored on a Brandon Peters, sophomore outfielder, singled to left field. Holguin then put down a sacrifice bunt to move Kelleher and Peters into scoring position. Kelleher then scored on a Horchem sacrifice fly ball to left center. Peters then scored on a wild throw. Gonzalez then walked his way on and stole his way to second. He then scored on another Spire error.

Bethany added three runs to their total in the bottom of the fifth inning. Kelleher kicked things off with a single up the middle. He then scored on a Saint Mary error that got Peters on base. Horchem then doubled to left-center to score Peters. Horchem then scored on another Spire error.

The Spires were able to plate two runs in the top of the seventh, but the Swedes were able to shut it down to take the win.

Josh Macat, sophomore pitcher, threw all seven innings for the Swedes. In this time he allowed five runs, three earned, on seven hits with seven strike outs.

Horchem and Kelleher each had multi-hit games with Horchem tagging on two RBIs to his line. Scrivner had three RBIs in the contest.

Up Next . . .

The Swedes are intending to play the final game of the series, pending weather, on Saturday, Feb. 16. The first pitch for this nine-inning contest is set for 12 p.m.