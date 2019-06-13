EL DORADO — The Kansas Oil Museum, 383 E. Central, continues to attract visitors. It is one of the largest museums in the state with a focus on the oil industry and includes a large indoor exhibit hall along with a 10-acre outdoor area.

The museum also preserves and interprets the history of Butler County, from the earliest days of the Native American tribes and pioneers, to small town and ranch life in the 1900s.

There is a large research library and extensive archival and photographic collections.

Indoors you will experience the story of:

• Kansas Flint Hills.

• Butler County, Kansas.

• The history and science of oil exploration and production.

Outdoors you will experience the story of:

• Oil Field Equipment from the past 100+ years, restored and operated during special events and tours. See how "black gold" was (and still is) extracted from deep within the earth, using this massive and powerful equipment.

• Historic Oil Boom Town, furnished as if the town's inhabitants had never moved on. These oil boom towns operated as divisions of the oil companies, and were under the authority of company officials. Developed in response to oil strikes, these oil communities had their own stores, company offices, schools, and entertainment.

• The museum offers guided tours for both school groups and adults, as well as making visits to classrooms, civic groups, nursing homes, and other organizations year-round to provide programs and activities for the entire community. Regular events include free Family Fun Days, in addition to summer camps every June.

The Kansas Oil Museum also serves as the Historical Society of Butler County and is home to the Rolla A. Clymer Memorial Research Facility, whose large collection of resources is available free of charge to anyone interested in researching family, local and state history. It has more than 4,000 books and manuscripts, newspaper archives from the 1870s up to the present day, historic maps and photos, and many other materials spanning the county's entire history.

For those who are interested in learning more about genealogy research, the Butler County Genealogical Society meets here on the third Thursday of every month and is open to everybody.

The Gusher Gift Shop features books, DVDs, event tickets, gifts and jewelry.

The museum hosts numerous events throughout the year for history lovers of all ages. For more information, visit: http//www/kansasoilmuseum.org/, phone: 316-321-9333.

The Kansas Oil Museum is open year-round, with expanded hours during the summer. Self-guided tours through the galleries and grounds are available during regular hours; docent-led tours may be scheduled in advance by phone or using our website.

Summer hours (Memorial Day through Labor Day): 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.