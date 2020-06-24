Shame on those opposed to removing the names of Confederate generals from forts and other military installations of the United States. Six of those 10 men were West Point graduates who along with a total of 151 former cadets took an oath to defend and protect the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic, then spat on that oath and joined the Confederacy ordering and participating in the killing of young men who were defending that same Constitution.

The officers in the Confederacy were fighting to protect a state's power to permit the enslaving of others!

Those men were traitors and deserters who today would be charged, tried and court-martialed ---- yet you want to honor them. Shame on you, a majority of you, perhaps even a super majority, are infuriated over a person taking a knee during the National Anthem, a lawful, peaceful protest.

What hypocrisy, we are not talking about protecting our history --- we are talking about defending slavery.

Ken Crockett, Topeka