The story published last week by Gannett newspapers throughout Kansas was a difficult but important read. It showed how the Youthville foster care institution in Newton intersected with the lives of teens in crisis, telling how staff members took advantage of those in their care. These young women grapple with the aftereffects to this very day.

Youthville is under new ownership now, and the experiences recounted in the story appear to be firmly in the past. While documenting the past is important, officials are now taking a different approach.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the personal stories expressed by these individuals,” Nickaila Sandate, president and CEO of EmberHope Youthville, was quoted as saying. “No one should ever feel mistreated. As an agency, we have measures in place to ensure the safety and well-being of the children and families we serve.”

Still, we can’t help but feel as though there is more to be said.

Children in our state’s foster care system are vulnerable. They have experienced sometimes unspeakable acts or neglect at the hands of family. The state steps in to exercise parental obligations with the justification that it and those it contracts with will do a better job.

To expose these children to staff members who exploit them sexually, who inject them with psychotropic drugs and isolate them, is not doing a better job. It’s re-traumatizing those who are already grappling with profound trauma.

It was abhorrent.

What’s worse, perhaps, is that these stories don’t date from 100 years ago, or 50, or 30. These stories come from about a decade ago.

Those who administer the foster care system now, those who are taking the place of parents for vulnerable young people, have a tremendous responsibility. They should all read this story, all understand how the system can curdle from helpful to harmful. And they should do everything in their power to make sure that children and teenagers in the system today are protected from such grievous harms.

Some of the answer is financial. There must be money available to hire quality people to look after children and screen them adequately. There must be rigorous procedures in place to ensure responsibility and accountability on all levels. And when complaints arrive, there must be transparent procedures in place to ensure accountability.

What happened in Youthville should be a stain on the conscience of Kansans. We can’t allow it to happen again.