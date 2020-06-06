It's one thing to provide space for columnists who are both liberal and conservative. It's quite another when one like conservative Marc Thiessen spews conspiracy theories and lies. Time to cut him loose.

"Concern for mail-in ballots legitimate" (June 1) tries to spread the Trump conspiracy theory that there is widespread voting fraud by mail. It's not true, in case you are keeping score. He quotes a 15-year old study saying "absentee ballots remain the largest source of potential voter fraud."

First of all, voter fraud is minuscule and almost nonexistent. Trump looked for it and failed. Kobach looked for it and failed. The above situations are misleading. Vote by mail is only a tiny bit more likely for irregularities but still microscopic. So, Thiessen is wrong and misleading if not lying.

Thiessen says "Democrats don't believe they can win without mail-in voting." Actually, the opposite is true. The word in Republican circles is that the Republicans know that if more people vote, they can't win. So, they do whatever they can to suppress the vote — knock registered voters off the rolls like in Florida and Georgia or gerrymander districts so they get more into Congress. Voter suppression is against Democracy, in case you are keeping score.

So, in a time of coronavirus, it is to the Republicans' advantage to scare people away from the polls. The easy solution is to vote by mail. Every state has had mail-in ballots for years. You have to request a ballot, but don't let lies keep you from exercising your right to vote.

Brian D. Stucky, Goessel