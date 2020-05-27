To Rep. Trevor and all the others who protested Gov. Kelly’s pandemic rules and restrictions, do you really think that rules and restrictions are what is keeping us at home? Just suppose Gov. Kelly were to announce this afternoon that all rules and restrictions would be lifted as of tomorrow. Do you really think that it would be business as usual?

It is not rules that keep us at home, it is reality! There really is a thing called COVID-19. It really is new in the world, and we do not have immunity to it. It seems erratic. People who have no symptoms can infect others. Though it is most dangerous to those who are already weakened in some way, it can kill healthy people in the prime of life.

Though many people have fairly mild symptoms, some are disabled by it for an unknown time. Our tests are not yet reliable. If you are tested and the result is negative, you could still have the disease and infect others. Treatment is improving, but you still could end up on a ventilator.

The simple reality is that it is not safe to conduct business as usual.

Leaders make rules based on data and on the opinion of experts, people who know about COVID-19. I feel safe to go out when they say it is safe to go out. Gov. Kelly and county health officials are leading us into a safe reopening of the economy. We should trust and support them.

Lou Hoover, Topeka