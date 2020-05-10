"Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it." The Spanish Flu pandemic started in 1918 and lasted two full years. It came in waves, one after the other. Because of the large number of deaths, in September 1918, San Francisco implemented a city wide lock-down and mask wearing.

In November when cases started dropping the city was pressured to reopen and the public was allowed to go out without masks. In early December, flu cases began to surge again. In January, the city once again ordered the public to wear masks.

Many residents defied the order. They formed an anti-mask league and held a 4,500 person rally. By February, San Francisco's death toll doubled. "Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it."

Tom Ward, Salina