Julie Doll's March 22 op-ed portrayed Republicans as encouraging people to ignore the COVID-19 precautions, and her Democrat Party biases were readily apparent. She implies that the American populace should value the opinions and advice of so-called experts (since experts are always right and never wrong).

Doll implies that we should not ever question experts — especially if their opinions and advice align with the Democrat Party propaganda. It's not what the Democrats like Doll tell you. It's what they don't tell you that you need to be concerned about.

For example, Doll likes to "flavor her coffee" by saying how wrong conservatives (Republicans) like Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Trish Regan, and Fox News are, while giving passes to such "unbiased" liberals as Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and the "unbiased" news "reporting" of Rachel Maddow, Don Lemon, Anderson Cooper at MSNBC and CNN.

Doll excoriates the aforementioned Republicans as "chuckleheads" because she says they weren't "advising Americans to take precautions to avoid illness."

And now for the "rest of the story", as the late Paul Harvey would say. What Doll intentionally and conveniently doesn't tell you is Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Feb. 24 told her California constituents and tourists to come to Chinatown since COVID-19 wasn't that big a threat. De Blasio on March 13 said that COVID-19 wasn't worse than the ordinary flu. Even "expert" Anthony Fauci initially downplayed how serious COVID-19 was.

In this op-ed, Doll refers to Republicans as "chuckleheads." Then Democrats must be "knuckleheads."

Ron Etchison, Ellsworth