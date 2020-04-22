I know it’s a frightening time for everyone, and I wanted to let you know I am praying for you and our communities. I am also doing my part to keep safe, help slow the spread of this virus, and help families impacted by the economic crisis we are now seeing.

As a state senator, I have the privilege of a job during this crisis — and my job is to be available to help as many people as possible. I have had so many Kansans call or email me directly, from incarcerated people, to disabled people, to caretakers and older Kansans, and I have been working tirelessly to find the best ways to make sure they get the help they need.

That’s my role in all of this. To serve. That should be the role of every legislator and elected leader, and I’ve been heartened by the leadership of Gov. Laura Kelly and Dr. Lee Norman here in Kansas. It’s a difficult time, but I am fortunate to be able to serve the people of my district and direct them to the resources they need. I am proud that during this session of the Kansas Legislature, we passed a state unemployment expansion to up to 26 weeks. Our budget also includes $65 million for COVID-19 response.

To everyone, please do not hesitate to reach out if you have questions or need anything — that’s what I’m here for. Stay safe.

Barbara Bollier, Mission Hills