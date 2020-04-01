The “good news” of the COVID-19 pandemic is how Americans are rallying around each other in the face of this calamity. Although fueled by fear, local and national media are doing an exemplary job of publicizing how we Americans are helping each other. Let’s hope and pray that this groundswell of lending a helping hand to each other reaches pandemic proportions. I’m feeling a strong sense of hope for our future.

I am drawn to people and politicians who encourage and lead us to become our better selves. As I’ve mentioned in previous columns, the idealism and hope projected by John F. Kennedy profoundly affected my life. Another Democrat who came along a few years later tried to build on Kennedy’s legacy.

Few Americans remember Hubert Humphrey, the former Minnesota governor, multi-term U.S. senator and vice president under Lyndon Johnson. Humphrey was also the Democratic party’s candidate for president in 1968. His opponent was Richard Nixon. Humphrey maintained the high road during the campaign, but he was soundly defeated by Nixon, the king of dirty campaign tricks (remember Watergate?). Following his defeat, a shattered Humphrey retired from politics.

Fast forward to 1977. Humphrey, who knew that he was dying, left specific instructions about who he wanted to invite to his lying-in-state ceremonies in the Capitol rotunda. On Christmas Eve he telephoned Richard Nixon, the man who had so terribly wronged him earlier. Shortly thereafter Humphrey died, and much to the dismay of Washington’s elite, Nixon appeared at the formal Capitol ceremony.

Nixon, following Humphrey’s specific instructions, was given a place of honor and respect. It was Nixon’s first time back in Washington since 1974, the year he was forced to resign in ignominy and disgrace.

Humphrey’s final political act demonstrated his character, grace and undiminished respect for the office he wanted but never attained. That final magnanimous gesture garnered more respect for him in my mind than anything he said or did earlier. Character should be one of the hallmarks of any president.

The election of 1968 was the only election where I consciously chose to leave my choice for president blank on my ballot. To that 1968 me, Humphrey was too liberal, and Richard Nixon was simply a sleaze.

I’m feeling a powerful sense of déjà vu when I anticipate voting for president in 2020. The “sleaze” candidate is obvious, and I’m not impressed with any of the prospective candidates from the other party.

Does that leave me with another “none of the above” ballot in 2020?

