I was disheartened reading John Fedele’s letter to the editor Wednesday. It is easy to blame another person or group for all the nation’s (or world’s) problems. It serves to free an individual of responsibility for making the nation (or city or neighborhood) a better place.

Our world, near and far, is full of goodness and good people of every color and creed. I suggest that John spend more energy awakening to that goodness and celebrating it, and then sharing his own goodness with those who may be struggling in some way.

It is far more rewarding and goes a long way toward eliminating all the hate he is presently feeling.

Peggy Hebert, Salina