In Fatima Portugal in 1917 the Blessed Virgin Mary appeared to three Shepard children asking that the Rosary be prayed daily for the conversion of sinners and an end to the First World War.

Mary urged conversion of people’s hearts and the daily recitation of the Rosary to assist in converting the world. Mary asked that people be chaste for their state in life and to offer up five first Saturday masses in reparation for the offenses against the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Mary said if we did these things the war would end and Russia would be converted. If we did not, a more terrible war would come (the Second World War) would come, and Russia would spread its atheistic communism throughout the world. These things have happened. WWII came and went and Russia has spread its socialistic, communistic philosophy around the world.

With the terrible things going on in our society — mass shootings, decreased church attendance, loss of faith in God and in his church and now coronavirus — you have to wonder when will we realize what is happening to our society and and when will we take up our arms to fight.

The only weapon that is effective in spiritual war is the Rosary. Dont be afraid; take it up today.

Tim Kelly, Holton