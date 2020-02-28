February is finally coming to a close. It may be the shortest month of the year, but this one felt long even with the extra day.

So on this final day of February, happy Leap Day readers.

Across the world, people are celebrating this extra day in unique ways. In Ireland, many celebrate Bachelor’s Day, where tradition allows women to have the opportunity to propose marriage to their suitors. Others observe Rare Disease Day, which seeks to raise awareness, access and treatments for exactly that.

The TV show "30 Rock" created a whole aesthetic for the day complete with a color scheme and promises of candy for kids. Just Google it if you want to know more.

All of those things aside, what makes Leap Day so great is essentially its rarity. Every four years, we are provided an extra day in the year. A bonus day to do with whatever we want. Please make the most of it. Go out and do something. Maybe it’s something special, something selfless, something spiritual, something brave or simply something fun.

The important thing is to get out there and seize the day.

Have you been lagging on your New Year’s resolution? Today’s a great day to start over and try again or re-evaluate a new plan for future success.

Go out on a limb and try something new or unexpected. Ask someone a question you haven’t had the courage to ask yet; strike up a conversation with someone new; read about something you don’t agree with; take the path less traveled today. Who knows what might come about from that experience?

As we start to slowly turn the page on winter and head into the spring season, it’s nice to shake things up and break out of stale routines. Leap Day is just a convenient excuse to mix it up in our view. If you needed a nudge, here it is. Perhaps this day can be the catalyst you need to redirect your year or at very least a learning lesson for the future.

Then again, today doesn’t have to be a giant leap, you could simply take today to practice some needed self-care, run some of those nagging errands or show someone how much you care. Really it’s up to you to make the most out of this extra day we’ve been given.

Whatever you do on this Leap Day, we hope you make a memory.

Because we won’t have another one until 2024. Who knows what life will be like for Kansans then?