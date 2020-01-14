Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex made headlines this week by announcing their decision to step back from British royal duties in favor of a more independent life and split residence between the UK and North America.

The announcement has led to intense speculation about where the royal couple will settle. Although Canada appears to be the frontrunner, given the queen's statement Monday, we believe the Sussexes may be overlooking the advantages of another residence.

Our advice? Move to Kansas.

Rich in important history, covered with beautiful landscapes and full of family-friendly attractions, Kansas should be on the short list for any young couple shopping for a new place to call home. For Harry and Meghan, a notable absence of paparazzi would surely be a major selling point, but there’s a lot more that makes the Sunflower State a perfect home for any couple.

Part of Harry and Meghan’s long-term plan is financial independence. Towards that end, they may find home costs 36% below the national average a tempting proposition. An average home in Kansas is valued at $150,657, and median rent is $1,048, both of which are well below the US average and compare very favorably to the average $2,175 rent in London.

Low unemployment and a growing Kansas economy would certainly make it easier to make ends meet.

Perhaps the Sussexes could be two of the first beneficiaries of the Choose Topeka program, which offers residents up to $15,000, or £11,472, in relocation expenses for moving to the capital city.

For son Archie, born last year, the pair could choose from among the six Kansas schools honored with National Blue Ribbon Awards in 2019, or the hundreds of quality Kansas schools that have received the nation's highest school honor in past years.

Even the famous royal desire for high-fashion hats can be met in Kansas. Tonganoxie-based Peruvian Connection, which produces top-quality alpaca and pima cotton clothing, has already created at least one hat for Duchess Kate Middleton during Christmas in 2017. Middleton, her sister Pippa, and their mother are reportedly frequent shoppers of the family-owned business, which launched in 1976 and now operates a global brand from central Kansas.

When Harry needs a taste of home, Kansas City’s annual British Faire and Tea hosted by the Kansas chapter of the Daughters of the British Empire offers food and entertainment. Meghan will love that the event benefits local women’s charities. British shops in Redcoats in Leawood and Brits in Lawrence are also on-hand to offer familiar favorites everyday.

Will Meghan and Harry choose Kansas? It's farfetched indeed.

We are certain, however, that whether you’re a royal or simply a fan of the Royals, Kansas is a wonderful place to call home.