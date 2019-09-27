The NCAA investigation into the University of Kansas men’s basketball program sounds spectacular.

One only has to glimpse at the headlines in the news stories to see the gravity of the situation and the potential long-term effects on the hallowed program based at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence. Or as The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Matt Galloway wrote, “The NCAA hit the Jayhawk men’s basketball program with three Level 1 violations and a charge of lack of institutional control, with a head coach responsibility charge leveled against Bill Self.”

But color us skeptical for now.

Simply put, facts matter in cases like these. The NCAA has laid out allegations, and now KU has space and time to respond. Is there a smoke behind the fire? We should allow the university to compose a response and then take a careful look.

The basic question, it seems, is whether Coach Self is responsible for every single act that may have been committed in the general vicinity of the program. This seems like a reach, given the amount of money and prestige generated by KU hoops. On the other hand, if Self was aware in some way of recruiting violations, or if he tacitly encouraged behavior that broke NCAA rules, he and the program should pay the penalty.

We would also hope that if KU is held to such a high standard, that other programs such as Dukes and Kentucky are held to a similar rigorous standard. KU’s iconic status makes it an especially juicy target for an investigation such as this.

College basketball as a whole poses challenges. It still rests on notions of amateur status that are belied by the colossal amounts of money generated through TV contracts and shoe deals. Individuals and institutions are making a great amount of money through the unpaid labor of college students, many of whom come from challenging economic circumstances.

This system contains ongoing tensions that regularly explode into view. These tensions aren’t unique to the University of Kansas — they are inherent in a system that has become increasingly focused on money and power. Whatever happens at KU, let’s hope that all college basketball programs refocus on the core principles: healthy competition, sportsmanship and building the next generation of leaders.

The game itself is most important. Building the characters of players is most important. Enriching institutions and shoe companies should not be.