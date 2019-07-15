To the editor:

The author of the letter “Democrats bash parade” made some invalid points. We know each other, and we have different points of view. I was dismayed by the article because the author lumps all of us who thought the parade was overkill that we should be “outraged by the slurs coming from the Democrats.” I am independent, and as the author knows, a military retiree. Where was the parade on Memorial Day or Veterans Day? As an active soldier, I do not remember a parade, mostly patriotic music, hot dogs and fireworks.

I do not remember a large outcry about the military weapons. The outcry was about the expenditures being used. Those who are in an uproar are not all bashers. Maybe they think that the money could be used for investment in infrastructure, heath care, education, etc.