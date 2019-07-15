To the editor:

Even though the primary and general elections are many months away, the stress people are under is already observable. Stress and the associated production of cortisol are contributing factors to many health problems ranging from weight gain to hypertension. Help yourself prevent stress by following these three doctor-recommended actions.

First, exercise your body and mind. Get off that easy chair and out of your personal bubble. Stretch your tendons and your thinking about the important issues. Lift weights to build muscle and strengthen your powers of logic and reasoning. Run or walk the variety of streets in Leavenworth and see things from a different viewpoint.

Next, get plenty of rest. Scientists report that sleep helps us process the chaotic events of the day and place them into a clearer perspective. After a good night’s sleep, you wake up refreshed and able to face the day with renewed energy and a sharper ability to tell the difference between truth and fiction and fact from tweet.

Finally, improve your diet. Eat reasonable portions of real foods such as whole grains, lean meats, vegetables and fruits. Limit your sugar intake. The natural sugar in whole fruit is fine, but avoid artificial sweeteners that give you a buzzy sugar high and make you crash and feel terrible afterwards. Eliminate free radicals found in fats, oils and processed meats. The oxidative stress caused by free radicals damages the good institutions of your body like proteins, cells and DNA. Eating well and staying healthy can help you avoid many ailments such as chronic kidney disease and bronchitis, and help you avoid trips to the gastroenterologist and proctologist.

Hopefully these tried and true prescriptions will help ease your stress, keep you from getting down in the dumps and successfully help you maintain your sanity in this electoral season.